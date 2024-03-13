Al Hilal Muharraq Honors Female Workforce on International Women’s Day

- Advertisement -

On March 9th, over 250 female employees from various roles within Al Hilal Muharraq gathered in the ballroom to commemorate International Women’s Day. Among them were doctors, nurses, receptionists, and back-office staff, all adorned in a decorated hall fit for the occasion. Dr. Sharath Chandran, CEO of Al Hilal Healthcare Group, graced the event with his presence, extending warm wishes for a Happy Women’s Day to all attendees.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Chandran commended the remarkable contributions of the women employees, acknowledging the profound impact they have had on the organization. He emphasized the value of embracing individuality and expressed gratitude for the outstanding service rendered by each member of the team.

The celebration was marked by heartfelt exchanges of Women’s Day greetings among the employees, culminating in a joyous cake-cutting ceremony. Dr. Chandran personally presented flowers and greeting cards to each female employee as a token of appreciation. Notably, Al Hilal takes pride in its workforce composition, with 60% of its employees being women, recognizing their significant contributions to both the organization and the community at large.