Al Hilal Multi specialty medical Center – Sitra Celebrates 2 Years with Launch of 24-Hour Clinic

Al Hilal Multi specialty medical Center, Sitra Branch, marked its 2nd Anniversary with a special cake cutting ceremony held on November 8th Al Hilal Sitra.

The celebration was honored by the presence of Ms. Jalila Al Sayed, Member of Parliament, and Ms. Nouriya Abd Ali Al-Aali, Head of the Cultural and Social Activities Department, who jointly inaugurated the new 24-hour clinic alongside Dr. Sharath Chandran, CEO of Al Hilal Healthcare Group, and Mr. Sahal Jamaluddin (Finance Manager).

Mr. Mohammed Tawfiq Al-Abbas, Member of the Capital Municipality Council, also graced the occasion, along with several community leaders and residents from the Sitra region — making the event a memorable and inspiring milestone in the centre’s journey of care.

Al Hilal Healthcare Group is one of Bahrain’s leading healthcare providers, known for delivering accessible, affordable, and high-quality medical care to all communities. With the launch of its new 24-hour facility in Sitra, the Group continues its mission of providing care, compassion, and commitment — around the clock.