Al Hilal Offers Free Checkups to Pakistani Community

Al Hilal Healthcare is delighted to announce the opening of its ninth branch, Al Hilal Manama Central. To mark this significant milestone and honor Pakistani Independence Day, the new branch hosted a special event providing free medical checkups for the Pakistani community in Bahrain in collaboration with the Embassy of Pakistan.

The event, held on August 13, 2024, was graced by the distinguished presence of His Excellency Mr. Saqib Rauf, Ambassador of Pakistan to Bahrain at Al Hilal Manama Central. The event not only highlighted the opening of the new branch but also underscored Al Hilal Healthcare’s commitment to serving and supporting the community.

In line with its dedication to community well-being, Al Hilal Healthcare offered complimentary medical checkups, including general health assessments, blood pressure measurements, Uric Acid test, diabetes screenings, kidney & live screening, other body checkup tests and doctor consultations. These services were provided by Al Hilal’s team of experienced healthcare professionals, ensuring high-quality care for all attendees.

The event was attended by notable dignitaries, including the his excellency Ambassador of Pakistan Mr. Saqib Rauf, First Secretary Ms. Tahira Saleem & Naveed Shahzad, the Chairman of the Pakistan Club Mr. Mohammad Afzal Bhatti, the Chairman of the Pakistan School Mr. Sami ur Rehman, PWA- Sub committee member for Community service and Chair Association of Pakistani Physicians and surgeons (APPS) Dr Shazia Alam, Founder & Director Shahzaib Club Hour, and the team of Al hilal healthcare group including Pakistani doctors from Manama central branch among others. The attendees celebrated Pakistani Independence Day with a ceremonial cake-cutting, symbolizing both the spirit of independence and the strong relationship between the Pakistani community and Al Hilal Healthcare.

Asif Mohammad Vice President of Al Hilal Healthcare, remarked: “The opening of Al Hilal Manama Central is a momentous occasion for us, and we are proud to celebrate it by giving back to the community. Offering free medical checkups on Pakistani Independence Day reflects our ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of our diverse patient base. We are honored to have the Ambassador of Pakistan join us and look forward to continuing our support for the community through similar initiatives.”

His Excellency Mr. Saqib Rauf, Ambassador of Pakistan to Bahrain, stated: “Al Hilal Healthcare’s generous initiative on the occasion of Pakistani Independence Day is truly commendable. Providing free medical services to our community is a meaningful gesture that reinforces the strong bond between our nations. I extend my sincere appreciation to Al Hilal Healthcare and look forward to witnessing more such impact events in the future.”

Al Hilal Healthcare is committed to expanding its community outreach efforts and promises to organize such Free medical checkups every year and also additional health-focused events in the near future. These initiatives aim to provide valuable healthcare services and support to various communities across Bahrain.