Al Namal Group Partners with iWorld Connect for SAP ERP Upgrade and Support

iWorld Connect, a leading ICT Solutions and Services company in Bahrain, has been awarded by Al Namal Group for the Upgrade and Support of SAP Business One ERP System.

Al Namal Group of Companies has diversified business in real estate, property development and management, construction, health and hospitality sectors. By utilizing the most advanced techniques in all of its numerous divisions, the group have carved its own niche in and around the Kingdom of Bahrain.

To support the business growth, Al-Namal Group was looking for a partner having local presence with SAP experts in Bahrain to upgrade their existing ERP system and assist different divisions to deploy best international practices to improve operational efficiency. iWorld Connect team demonstrated thorough understanding of the industry and Al-Namal Group’s business activities which made iWorld Connect a perfect fit. This contract will guarantee Al-Namal Group a smooth progress into their digitalization journey and a highly available platform to support their business.