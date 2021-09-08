Al Qaed Meets Newly Appointed iGA Deputy Chief Executive and Directors

Listen to this article now

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed received at his office in the iGA’s Isa Town headquarters, the new iGA Deputy CE of Operations & Governance, Dr. Khalid Ahmed AlMutawa, who was appointed by Royal Decree (86) of 2021 by HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. Al Qaed also received the newly appointed Director of Geographical Information Systems (GIS), Sh. May Mohammed Al-Khalifa; Director of Economic Statistics, Noora Khamis Al Saadoon; and Director of Population & Demographics Statistics, Duaa Sultan Alharban, who were all appointed by Decree (43) of 2021, issued by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Al Qaed expressed his appreciation for the senior leadership’s trust in the iGA’s Bahraini workforce, adding that these new appointments will motivate the iGA’s management and employees to continue serving the Kingdom and its people.

Al Qaed congratulated the new Deputy CE and Directors, praising their expertise and contributions to the iGA’s efforts in the area of governance and statistics, and in deploying geographic information systems (GIS) to support national plans and strategies. He wished them the best in their endeavors to serve the Kingdom and lead the iGA towards further achievements.

The Chief Executive also affirmed the iGA’s commitment to its employees, who have played major roles in many of its pioneering projects throughout its long journey, working on many Information Technology (IT), digital transformation, statistics, governance, and GIS initiatives. This dedication, in addition to the ongoing training provided to employees, enhanced the iGA’s efforts to help strengthen the national workforce, with many Bahrainis taking important positions both within and outside the iGA.

The guests offered their appreciation for the confidence expressed in their abilities, reaffirming their commitment to serving the Kingdom and its people.