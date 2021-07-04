Al Rashid Group (ARG) Amongst First in the Region to Facilitate Both Vaccine Doses for its Employees

Listen to this article now

Bahraini homegrown retail and hospitality conglomerate, Al Rashid Group (ARG), a division of the Landmark Group in the Kingdom, announced that it has facilitated both vaccination doses for its employees today, making it among one of the first private sector businesses in the country to do so.

Compliant with the Group’s commitment to safeguard the health and well-being of its workforce and customers in Bahrain most of our employees are now completely immunized. Frontline and operational workers were given priority followed by those who had the flexibility of working from home. Upon being fully vaccinated ARG employees wore badges ‘I Am Vaccinated, Are You?’ to generate awareness about acting responsibly and taking action to contain spreading the virus.

Al Rashid Group launched the voluntary drive for all its employees through The Ministry of Health in Bahrain. The Group organized visits from Bahraini doctors to screen employees’ vital signs and

spread awareness about the benefits of getting vaccinated. Upon registration, ARG facilitated appointments through the ‘BeAware Bahrain’ app which allocated employees to health centres across the country administering vaccines approved by health authorities in Bahrain.

Samir Misra, Territory Head of Al Rashid Group said, “We have always prioritised the health and safety of our employees and customers, more so during this pandemic. Our teams on ground have worked tirelessly to drive a successful vaccination programme for our workforce and their families. We have therefore achieved a remarkable number of vaccinated employees in record time. We would like to thank the government of Bahrain for establishing an advanced digital infrastructure that made vaccine bookings easy and the national taskforce for combatting coronavirus, under the guidance of His Majesty the Crown Prince & Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain Shaikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. Their dedication and efforts have enabled us to stay safe.”

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Group has implemented multiple layers of safety measures to ensure the health and well-being of its workforce, customers, and the wider community across the region. The rollout of its vaccination programme reinforces its commitment to the happiness and well-being of its internal and external stakeholders.

Al Rashid Group continues to conduct numerous internal awareness campaigns to encourage all of its employees to participate and drive home the significance of this vaccination programme.