Al Rashid Group (ARG) brands pledge support to Child’s Wish Society in Bahrain this Ramadan

Bahraini homegrown retail and hospitality conglomerate, Al Rashid Group (ARG), a division of the Landmark Group in the Kingdom, today announced that its home-grown brands will partner with Child’s Wish Society, Social Charitable Association under Bahrain’s Ministry of Labor and Social Development, to support orphan and needy children ,and those with chronic diseases during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

- Advertisement -

ARG’s popular brands including Mothercare, Centrepoint, Splash, SHOEMART, Lifestyle, Max, Shoexpress, Home Centre, Home Box, Steve Madden and CARPISA, will undertake a donation drive in-store and online, with all proceeds being allocated towards education and essential supplies for orphans, sick and needy children. Customers making purchases in-store can add a minimum amount starting from BHD 0.100fils and contribute to the Child’s Wish Society.

As a home-grown retailer whose brands are household names in the region, ARG has been led by its mission to add value and support the well-being of the communities it serves. Through the Ramadan campaign, the company aims to enable children in need in Bahrain in line with the spirit of giving during the Holy Month.

Speaking on the initiative, Samir Misra, Territory Head, Landmark Group, Bahrain, said: “We are partnering with Child’s Wish Society in Bahrain to support children who need special care. In alignment with the groups’ mission, we are truly invested in ensuring that we are able to provide for as many children as possible. Our partnership with Child’s Wish Society is a step towards supporting the worthwhile objective of Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 to ensure that every Bahraini has the means to live a secure and fulfilled life and is able to reach his or her full potential. In keeping with the visionary leadership’s goals, we believe that every individual can make a worthwhile contribution to society when presented with the opportunity to do so. We are delighted that with our discerning patrons we are able to play our part and provide essential relief to children across this nation, during the Holy Month of Ramadan.”

Mrs Manal Al Awadhi, Chairperson of Child’s wish society, said: “We thank ARG for partnering with us in supporting children dealing with illnesses and those in need . In line with our guiding philosophy to shape a cohesive society and instill a culture of generosity, giving, and social responsibility through financial and moral support for children, we are proud to join hands with one of the leading retailers in the region that shares our values. Previously, the Society has fulfilled the basic wishes of many orphans and needy children ,and those with chronic diseases through our Ramadan, Eid, and Back-to-School campaigns. So, we believe this partnership will help provide sustenance and instill happiness among vulnerable communities in the country.”

The Landmark Group has partnered with humanitarian organizations across the region to roll out GCC-wide fund-raising initiatives as part of the Group’s CSR objective to support the least privileged segments of our society.

Speaking on the rollout of the Group’s GCC-wide Ramadan campaigns Nisha Jagtiani, Group Director, Landmark Group, said: “By supporting charitable organizations like Child’s Wish Society, we aim to raise awareness and funds for the humanitarian work they do in response to crises and supporting vulnerable families. Through such collaborations we can drive the importance of our collective responsibility to support communities in need. Together this Ramadan, we can help families whose lives were devastated by circumstances out of their control to continue building a safer future.”

In the UAE, Landmark Group has partnered with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to contribute to its Ramadan fundraiser ‘Donate Your Zakat’. Today, 79.5 million people worldwide have been forcibly displaced from their homes, with COVID-19 further exacerbating the situation. UNHCR’s Refugee Zakat Fund raised US$38.1 million in H1 2019, far surpassing a target of US$26 million originally set for 2019, and established itself as a globally trusted and sharia-compliant structure for efficient collection and distribution of Zakat funds to the most vulnerable refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs)

In Saudi Arabia, Landmark Arabia’s brands have collaborated with Et’aam for the second year in a row to undertake a donation drive in-store and online, with all proceeds being allocated to ensure free food supplies reach the most vulnerable communities in need. Customers making purchases in-store can add SAR5, SAR10, SAR 20 or SAR50 to their receipts and contribute to the Et’aam food bank.

In Oman, the Group is working with Al Rahma Association for Motherhood and Childhood, a non-profit established in 2005 and supported by the societal development committee at Wilayat Alseeb, to deliver food packets and financial support as well as essentials to some of the thousands of low-income families registered with the Association.

As part of its ongoing CSR activations, Landmark Group led several private sector COVID-19 relief efforts across the GCC region last year at the peak of the pandemic, some of them with the entities it is partnering with on the current Ramadan campaigns.