Al Rashid Group (ARG) join hands with the Capital Governorate to provide immediate relief to underprivileged workers in Bahrain

To support the needs of the local communities and those highly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Bahraini homegrown retail and hospitality conglomerate, Al Rashid Group (ARG), a division of the Landmark Group in the Kingdom, announced its decision to work in unity with the Capital Governorate to provide immediate relief and ensure food security.

As a part of this initiative, eight of the Group’s brands including Centrepoint, Splash, Mothercare, SHOEMART, Lifestyle, Max, Home Centre, Home Box will come together to distribute 2,000 food packs to underprivileged workers across the country.

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020, causing a huge impact on people’s lives, families and communities. Organizations and health institutions across the globe continue to assess and appropriately respond to this global health crisis as it evolves.

In line with the Group’s continued commitment towards supporting the health and well-being of the communities it serves, the company has launched several initiatives across the region to ensure help reaches those who need it the most during this challenging time.

Speaking on the initiative, Sheikh Hassan Bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Chairman of Al Rashid Group, said: “The outbreak of Covid-19 has affected many vulnerable communities and we deeply care about supporting them. Food is an essential requirement for those in need, especially during these times. Al Rashid Group are grateful to be working along with the Capital Governorate to lend our support to communities of blue collared workers and minimum wage earners who have been severely impacted by the ongoing pandemic. Now more than ever, it is important to ensure that everyone has access to quality meals so they can stay healthy. We will continue to support the well-being of the people here of Bahrain and remain committed to helping them overcome this crisis.”

H.E. Sheikh Hisham Bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa the Governor of the Capital Governorate said “We thank Al Rashid Group and the Landmark Group for extending their support to our humanitarian work and efforts aimed at bring COVID-19 relief. With this support we will reach out to blue collar workers who are severely impacted by this pandemic and provide them with food supplies, which is one of their most critical needs during this time.”