Al Rashid Group brands offer donations to Child’s Wish Society in Bahrain

Listen to this article now

Bahraini homegrown retail and hospitality conglomerate, Al Rashid Group (ARG), a division of the Landmark Group in the Kingdom, had announced that its home-grown brands will partner with Child’s Wish Society, Social Charitable Association under Bahrain’s Ministry of Labor and Social Development, to support orphan and needy children, and those with chronic diseases.

- Advertisement -

ARG’s popular brands including Mothercare, Centrepoint, Splash, SHOEMART, Lifestyle, Max, Shoexpress, Home Centre, Home Box, Steve Madden and CARPISA, participated in a donation drive in-store and online, with all proceeds being allocated towards education and essential supplies for orphans, sick and needy children. Customers making purchases in-store were able to add a minimum amount starting from BHD 0.100 fils and contribute to the Child’s Wish Society.

As a home-grown retailer whose brands are household names in the region, ARG has been led by its mission to add value and support the well-being of the communities it serves. Through this CSR campaign, the company aims to enable needy children in Bahrain in line with the spirit of giving. The group donated BD 2041 (Bahraini dinar Two Thousand & Forty-One)

Speaking on the initiative, Samir Misra, Territory Head, Landmark Group, Bahrain, said: “We partnered with Child Wish Society in Bahrain to support children who need special care. In alignment with the groups’ mission, we are truly invested in ensuring that we are able to provide for as many children as possible. Our partnership with Child Wish Society is a step towards supporting the worthwhile objective of Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 to ensure that every Bahraini has the means to live a secure and fulfilled life and is able to reach his or her full potential.

The Landmark Group has partnered with humanitarian organizations across the region to roll out GCC-wide fund-raising initiatives as part of the Group’s CSR objective to support the least privileged segments of our society.