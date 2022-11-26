Al Rashid Group honors long-serving staff

- Advertisement -

Under the patronage of His Excellency Mr. Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan, Minister of Labour, Al Rashid Group held a ceremony to mark the anniversary of Centrepoint at City Centre Bahrain Mall, on Wednesday, 23rd Nov 2022. The event was organized in the presence of Mr. Duaij Al Rumaihi, Director of City Centre Bahrain and Mr. Sandeep Narain, Territory Head of Al Rashid Group, along with senior officials of Al Rashid Group and 150 Bahraini employees of the Group.

In a statement, His Excellency Mr. Humaidan praised Al Rashid Group’s support for the employment programs and initiatives implemented by the Ministry of Labour and its provision of many attractive job opportunities for citizens in various administrative and technical jobs. He stressed on the role of the retail sector and its contribution towards attracting and employing Bahrainis in various professional disciplines. He stated that the retail industry is a promising sector that generates quality jobs in the Labour market, pointing to the excellence of national labour and its keenness to develop its professional capabilities and achieve its ambition in career development and improve productivity levels.

Mr. Sandeep Narain – Territory Head, Al Rashid Group stated that since the start of Al Rashid Group in the Kingdom of Bahrain, it has relied on Bahraini Nationals. He mentioned that the Bahrainis have contributed extensively towards the development of the retail sector. Praising the Ministry’s support for various institutions and companies operating in the private sector. He also stated that Al Rashid Group has attracted many promising Bahrainis to work at various levels in the company. 51% of job vacancies have been allocated for Bahraini citizens during 2021-22. All these citizens were registered with the Ministry of Labour.

His Excellency Mr. Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan, Minister of Labour, at the event honored a number of Bahraini employees who have spent 15 years and above in Al Rashid Group.

The Centrepoint anniversary celebrations will start for its customers from Thursday with attractive offers from Splash, Mothercare, Shoemart & Lifestyle.