Al Salam Bank Announces the First Batch of its Executive Capacity Building Program Graduates

Al Salam Bank recently held a graduation ceremony to celebrate the collective achievements of its first batch of employees that successfully completed the Bank’s Executive Capacity Building program, which was held in the presence of the Bank’s executive management and key delegates from the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF). This step comes as part of the Bank’s ongoing commitment to develop Bahraini competencies under the umbrella of its newly launched DNA under the guiding principle “We Inspire Our People”. The final part of the Program was conducted abroad in London, United Kingdom, which comprised field visits to the London Stock Exchange, lectures at Bayes Business School, and executive training sessions led by Grant Thornton Global Accounting and Consulting.

The list of graduates included Bushra Abdul-Wehab from Credit Risk, Maitham Yousif from Treasury and Capital Markets, Nouf Al-Buainain and Mohammed Al-Meer from Corporate Banking, Raja Mohammed from Internal Control, Nayla Al Qahtani from Retail Banking, Mohammed Salah from the IT Department, Mohammed Abu Alfateh from Strategy and Planning, and Mohammed Mahmood from Operations.

Commenting on the occasion, Muna Al Balooshi, Head of Human Resources and Administration, stated, “We are pleased to announce the successful completion of the first edition of Al Salam Executive Capacity Building program. We’d like to extend a heartfelt congratulations to all the graduates on their honorable achievement, and wish them all the best in their various roles. We look forward to witnessing their future achievements and accomplishment, which will help contribute to the development of the financial and banking services sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain at large. As such, we would like to emphasize Al Salam Bank’s commitment towards consistently training our pool of Bahraini talent, preparing them for future leadership positions in the Bank, thus enabling them to keep up with the rapid developments in the sector.”

Al Salam Bank’s year and a half Executive Capacity Building program, which was organized in collaboration with BIBF, was strategically designed to promote highly qualified employees, better preparing them to assume future leadership positions within the Bank. The next edition of the program is currently in the pipeline.