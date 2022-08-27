Al Salam Bank Concludes its 16th Annual Summer Graduate Internship Program

- Advertisement -

Al Salam Bank has successfully concluded its 16th annual Summer Internship Program which targets fresh university graduates. This program was initially launched as part of the Bank’s ESG framework, which comes in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically SDG 4 for Quality Education and SDG 8 for Decent Work and Economic Growth.

This year’s edition saw the Bank welcome 17 fresh graduates from various local and international universities. With the aim of supporting the successful development of their future career paths, the program offered the interns comprehensive vocational training combined with extensive industry experience, as well as key learning and skills acquisition from various departments within the Bank.

The program ran over the course of two months in collaboration with Investment for Knowledge Management & Consultancy, Kooheji Training and KPMG. In addition to private coaching and mentoring sessions conducted by a team of experienced executives, the program provided graduates with a holistic training experience and that helped in developing essential skills including interpersonal communication, time management and problem-solving.

In order to reinforce the spirit of collaboration and encourage teamwork amongst the interns as part of the on-the-job training, the program featured a case study on Al Salam Bank followed by a collective research project; enabling the graduates to apply their experience in real time. The team projects were then evaluated by a panel of experts to determine the winning team at the end of the program.

Commenting on the internship program, Ms. Muna Al Balooshi, Head of Human Resources and Administration at Al Salam Bank, said, “Following the successful completion of last year’s summer program, this year combined a mix of in-house training and external sessions focusing on trending industry topics such as Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG), Mergers and Acquisitions, Start-ups and Venture Capitals. The trainees were also assigned a final project discussing recommendations on a successful acquisition after which the winning group was given a cash reward.”

“Our annual program highlights Al Salam Bank’s commitment towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals as we focus on preparing students for a promising and successful career path through knowledge-sharing and extensive training. We are dedicated to strengthening the local entrepreneurial ecosystem by investing in the education of the next generation of financial players that will contribute to reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a leading regional Islamic finance and banking hub,” she added.

Since its inception in 2007, Al Salam Bank’s Summer Internship Program has trained more than 500 students. Offering incredible opportunities for graduates to refine their skills and knowledge, the program comprises training sessions across various departments of the Bank, namely information technology, Shari’a compliance, corporate finance, internal control, operations, retail banking, international banking transactions, and risk management.