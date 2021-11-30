Al Salam Bank Continues Support and Empowerment of Women in the Workplace

Listen to this article now

Al Salam Bank is proud of its ongoing commitment to support and empower women in its workforce. The Bank continues to prioritizes its female personnel, as they play an integral role in its success, and the development of the Kingdom and its community.

Al Salam Bank has launched a number of initiatives to support women and back its female workforce, including the annual celebration of Bahraini Women’s Day whereby each employee receives a unique gift in appreciation of their efforts. Moreover, the Bank continues to organize annual awareness programs geared towards female health, namely educating on how to detect early signs of breast cancer during the month of October. Additionally ensuring the health of the Al Salam team, sessions are hosted by consultants and specialists throughout the year, with this year’s session being dedicated to PCOS, hosted by Dr. Khawla Fuad, an endocrine, diabetes, and obesity consultant. Further uplifting its workforce, the Bank is committed to providing equal employment and training opportunities for all staff, fostering a culture of equality.

Commenting on the occasion of Bahraini Women Day, Muna Al Balooshi, Head of Human Resources and Administration, at Al Salam Bank said: “We are very proud of our support for women and the empowerment of our female workforce at Al Salam Bank, and remain steadfast in our commitment to provide equal opportunity for both genders. We are always working to provide the ideal work environment for our valued employees, ensuring a culture of inclusivity for the female workforce and setting a precedent for our peers across the Kingdom. Building on our ethos, we look forward to highlighting the important role of women in future events and initiatives put forth by Al Salam Bank.”

Committed to the welfare of its team members, Al Salam Bank has extended the option to work from home to its female employees who have given birth during the pandemic. Also celebrating motherhood amongst its employees this year, the Bank hosted a Mother’s Day competition in collaboration with Signature Jewelry. Additionally, since 2007, and in accordance with Al Salam’s internal procedures, the Bank has taken the initiative to establish the right of a female employee to receive paid leave to accompany her sick child.