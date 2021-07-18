Al Salam Bank Customers Can Now Issue Danat Cash eGifts Vouchers

Listen to this article now

Al Salam Bank announces the launch of its one of a kind Danat eGifting service, allowing clients the ability to send cash e-gifts to family and friends either existing accountholder or non-accountholder in the Danat Savings Scheme. The service, which is facilitated through a fully digital process using the bank’s application, gives clients the ability to send cash e-gift vouchers ranging from BD 5 up to BD 6,000 which can be redeemed into recipients Danat Savings accounts.

With the launch of the Danat eGifting Voucher coinciding with Eid Al Adha, the Bank is additionally offering a limited time promotion from 18 July to 24 July 2021, wherein clients using the eGifts during the period will enter exclusive draws to win back the value of their e-gift voucher, with winners being announced on 2 August 2021.

The launch of the Danat eGift service comes in line with the Bank’s commitment to providing its clients with end-to-end secure digital money transfer services, without the need of ever visiting a branch. The service additionally provides clients the opportunity to enter draws to win life changing prizes under the Danat Saving Scheme when maintaining a minimum investment of BD 50 for 30 days consecutively. Through a seamless process completed within minutes, customers choosing to open a Danat Savings account through the Bank’s easy to use digital application will additionally benefit from entering exclusive draws to win Danat prizes.

Commenting on the occasion, Head of Retail Banking, Mr. Mohammed Buhijji, said “We are pleased to announce the launch of our latest digital product, Danat eGift service, offering our clients a seamless and secure way to send cash e-gifts for any occasion within minutes. As part of the Danat Savings Scheme, we continue to encourage our clients to invest in their future, as for every BD 50 invested and maintained, they will earn additional chances to win from a range of life changing prizes.”



The Danat Savings Scheme for 2021 offers the opportunity to win a variety of cash prizes throughout the year, concluding with a grand prize of a luxury villa and a monthly salary of BD 10,000 for an entire year. Clients will have the opportunity to win daily prizes of BD 300, monthly prizes worth BD 10,000, and salary prizes which will be drawn each alternating month worth BD 1,000 monthly for one year. Moreover, for the first time, the bank has introduced a brand-new category of exclusive draws for clients who have never won before with monthly prizes of BD 1,000, in addition to exclusive draws for those opening accounts via the Al Salam Bank App.

Clients who register and activate their Loyalty Rewards Program account will also be able to earn loyalty points when maintaining a deposited amount in their Danat Savings Account. These points may be redeemed against a range of rewards and benefits, including cashback options, airmiles, travel reservations, as well as other rewards which are available on Al Salam Bank’s online shopping store.

For more information, please visit www.alsalambahrain.com , contact the Bank via WhatsApp at 1700550, or book your appointment with the virtual branch via Skiplino app.