Al Salam Bank Inaugurates its Educational Mock-Up Branch

Listen to this article now

Al Salam Bank has announced the opening of its educational mock-up branch at the Canadian School Bahrain (CSB), the first certified BC Curriculum school in Bahrain, as part of its Junior Banking Program. The one-of-a-kind initiative aims to provide Grade 5 and 6 students essential financial literacy skills in order to develop a solid foundation of knowledge, by embedding a heightened awareness of financial responsibility and equipping students with core life skills in the likes of the basics of money management and healthy saving habits. At the end of the program, the students will be taken on a tour of one of Al Salam Bank’s branches to witness firsthand the ins and outs of branch operations, and receive a participation certificate from the Bank.

- Advertisement -

Commenting on the opening of the educational branch, Ms. Abby Saadeh, Canadian School Bahrain Principal, said, “We were pleased with the high turnout we saw from the students and their parents to enroll in the Junior Banking Program, which offers students a unique educational experience through which they will be equipped with the life skills they need for their futures ahead, in addition to enriching their financial literary skills. We were also pleased to see the hard work our students put in their applications for a position at the mock-up branch, and their excitement continued throughout interviews, testing, nominations, as well as the training period.”

“The program is currently available for elementary students, with plans to increase the number of graduates of this program across all academic levels by gradually introducing it to intermediate and secondary level students. As leaders at the forefront of the banking industry, Al Salam Bank’s initiative will positively contribute to the Kingdom’s educational sector, offering future generations the opportunity to expand their knowledge in financial field.” Ms. Abby added.

Commenting on the partnership, Mahmood Qannati, Head of Marketing and Communication at Al Salam Bank revealed, “We are eager to announce the opening of our educational mock-up branch in an internationally renowned school such as the Canadian School Bahrain, which comes in line with our Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) program. Al Salam Bank representatives will ensure that the students are provided with the support and guidance needed for them to gain a comprehensive and integrated educational experience, and we look forward to expanding this program to other educational institutions in the Kingdom in the future.”

This initiative comes in line with the Bank’s Brand DNA Guiding Pillar, ‘Inspire our People’, which is driven by the Bank’s human desire to make a difference in the lives of its people and the greater community. In light of the ethos of the aforementioned Principle, which underlines how Al Salam Bank prioritizes the wellbeing of its people by fostering a highly energetic and supportive work environment with distinct culture of collaboration, founded on the principles of teamwork, transparency and mutual respect, enabling them with tools, resources and opportunities to succeed; the Bank aimed to reflect this ethos outwards for the benefit of the community at large, with a specific focus on the youth, thereby inspiring the generations of tomorrow.