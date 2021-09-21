Al Salam Bank Launches a New Financing Campaign Rewarding Clients with a Chance to Win a “Tesla”

Listen to this article now

In line with the launch of the Bank’s new vision, Al Salam Bank announced the launch of its new financing campaign, which will provide clients with the opportunity to win a Tesla car when applying for financing between 19 September 2021 and 19 February 2022. Clients who apply for financing during the campaign period will also receive double their loyalty reward points. With a total of six chances to enter the draw deepening on the date of application, the earlier in the campaign period clients are booked for financing, the higher their chances of winning.

Competitive profit rates are offered on all new applications for personal, auto and property financing, including Mazaya social housing financing. The financing campaign’s offers are available to all citizens, residents and employees of the public and private sector, beneficiaries of the Mazaya program, individuals who have existing finances with other banks and, as well as existing clients of Al Salam Bank that wish to reschedule their existing financing. Clients applying for financing during the campaign period will also receive a competitive annual profit rate with Al Salam Bank.

Commenting on the launch, Mohammed Buhijji, Head of Retail Banking at Al Salam Bank said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of our new financing campaign provides our clients with various benefits, in addition to the opportunity to win a valuable prize, a Tesla car, when they apply for personal, auto or property financing. At Al Salam Bank, we strive to strengthen our position in the market by offering exceptional banking products that meet the needs of our clients,”



Al Salam Bank recently revealed its new vision, brand promise, values and guiding principles: We Enchant our Clients, We Inspire Our People. We are Digitally Native, We Do the Right Thing, and We Act with Empathy. The bank also launched its first CSR initiative “Helping Hands”, where employees, clients and local community were invited to participate in the creative process with an aim to leave a positive imprint on the community.