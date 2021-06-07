Al Salam Bank Launches an Exclusive Danat Savings Scheme for its Employees and their Families

Following the recent launch of the Danat Saving Scheme for the year 2021, Al Salam Bank announces the launch if its exclusively internal Danat Saving Scheme, benefiting their employees and first-degree family members. Having previously not been eligible to enter the public Danat Savings Scheme, the bank has introduced an exclusive roster of monthly prizes for their employees to benefit with their savings.

All bank employees and their immediate family members will be eligible for the newly introduced scheme, maintaining the save to win ethos that Danat is recognized for. For every BD 50 invested and maintained in their Danat account, employees will stand the chance to win from a selection of exclusive prizes, including a grand prize of a 1-year salary prize, double salaries, special cash bonuses, school fees, a luxury car, and cash prizes.

Commenting on the launch of the scheme, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Anwar Murad stated, “We are pleased to announce the launch of the exclusively internal Danat Saving Scheme benefiting our employees and their family members, through which they can also enjoy the opportunity to win life changing prizes with their savings. This initiative comes in line with our commitment to providing a work environment wherein employees and their kin experience added value, whilst also encouraging saving amongst our people.”