Al Salam Bank Launches CSR Platform “Helping Hands” in line with Bank’s New DNA

Al Salam Bank announced the launch of its CSR platform “Helping Hands” and its collaboration with artist, Abbas Al-Mosawi, to create an art piece that reflects the Bank’s new DNA. The Bank’s employees, clients and local community will participate in the creative process. For every participation, the Bank will donate BD1 to the Royal Humanitarian Foundation.

The events kicked off at the Avenues Mall on the 15th and will continue until the 18th of September 2021, followed by Bahrain City Centre from the 23rd until the 25th of September, and will conclude in Seef Mall from the 30th of September until the 2nd of October. The artist, Abbas Al-Mosawi, will combine all the canvases into one art piece in celebration of the Bank’s new vision.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Mahmood Qannati, Head of Marketing and Communications at Al Salam Bank, said: “In line with our commitment to the social and financial wellbeing of society, and to giving back to the community, we are pleased to launch our CSR initiative entitled “Helping Hands”. The platform is inspired by the warmth and generosity of the Bahraini community, and through our partnership with artist Abbas Al-Mosawi, we will conceptualize an art piece that reflects the Bank’s new journey as we aim to leave a positive imprint on the community.”



The Bank’s new DNA comprises of guiding principles aimed at realizing the brand promise “We nurture relationships by enriching experiences”, and corporate social responsibility is an essential component.