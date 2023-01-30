Al Salam Bank Launches its 2023 “Danat Savings” Scheme

- Advertisement -

Al Salam Bank announced the launch of its new “Danat Savings” scheme offering valuable cash prizes hailed among one of the the largest in the Kingdom. This year, the revamped scheme offers lucrative rewards marking the Bank’s growth and the merger of Danat and Thimaar saving schemes.

Danat Savings Scheme stands out in 2023 for its impressive, year-round lineup of awards and grand prizes, the biggest being a remarkable BHD 1,000,000 prize earmarked to be one of the largest in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The new scheme also offers a luxurious seaside villa at Diyar Al Muharraq’s Al Naseem project and a monthly salary amounting to BHD 1,000 for one year. Among the other awards presented through Danat include BHD 50,000 cash prizes. Al Salam Bank is committed to continuously improving Danat Savings to elevate their clients’ banking experience and improve their lives by offering life-changing rewards for every BHD 50 they invest in their Danat account.

This year’s edition of Danat will enrich the lives of more than 120 winners every month. It will also offer exclusive prizes to clients who have never won awards through the “Never a Winner” category. As part of their youth-tailored scheme, the Bank also provides exclusive rewards to clients between 10 to 17 years of age in exchange for saving amounts starting from BHD 5 only. The new scheme also debuts “Danat Plus,” tailored to reward loyal clients with frequent and long-term savings in their accounts, offering them more chances to win.

On this occasion, Mr. Muhammad Buhijji – Head of Retail Banking at Al Salam Bank said: “Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. We are constantly looking for ways to elevate their banking experience and lives with valuable rewards. Throughout the years, Danat Savings provided ample opportunities for our clients to win life-enriching prizes, a result of the continuous enhancements introduced to match our client’s expectations. We are confident that this year’s scheme will position Al Salam Bank at the forefront of the Kingdom’s banking sector, given the merger of Danat and Thimaar savings schemes, which now offer more valuable prizes, and the introduction of “Danat Plus,” which recognizes clients with longstanding savings.”

For the last 15 years, Al Salam Bank has continued to enrich its clients’ experiences and improve their quality of life by providing them with chances to win valuable and diverse prizes through the Danat Savings scheme. The Bank presented its clients with various gold prizes. As the Kingdom’s largest Islamic Bank, it intends to offer more frequent and valuable prizes in 2023.