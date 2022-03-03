Al Salam Bank Launches its Revamped Financing Campaign

Listen to this article now

Al Salam Bank has announced the launch of a new promotional campaign for 2022, which entails a revamped version of the financing campaign offering competitive profit rates and low monthly installment amounts; available for all types of financial schemes, including Mazaya, personal, auto, and real estate financing. The campaign will begin on 1st March 2022 and end on 1st April 2022.

The revamped scheme was launched on the heels of the last financing campaign, which was launched during the last quarter of 2021 in October, in light of the incredible success witnessed by the former campaign despite the consequences of the ongoing pandemic. In the first version of the campaign, clients had the chance to win a Tesla car when submitting for new financing applications in addition to doubling their loyalty reward points until the 19th of February 2022. In line with the Bank’s promise to continually nurture long-standing relationships with its clients delivering an enriched experience; this year’s version includes lower installments and competitive profit rates.

As with the last financing campaign, the 2022 scheme is applicable for both citizens and residents of the public and private sectors, all new applicants of personal, auto, property finances, as well as current beneficiaries of the Mazaya program and individuals with existing debts who wish to benefit from competitive profit rates and reduced monthly installments.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Mohamed Buhijji, Head of Retail Banking at Al Salam Bank, said, “In light of last year’s success of the Financing Promotional Campaign, we are pleased to announce the launch of our revamped campaign for 2022, starting from 1st March until 1st April 2022. We pride ourselves on providing our clients with our most competitive prices and low monthly installments, which will be followed by a number of other campaigns spaced out over the course of the year, through which we aim to continue to meet the needs of our valued clients.”