Al Salam Bank Launches its “Shop & Win” Credit and Prepaid Card Campaign for the Holy Month of Ramadan

Al Salam Bank has announced the launch of its prepaid and credit card campaign for the holy month of Ramadan, giving clients the opportunity to win 100 Bahraini Dinars (BD) daily, simply by using their Al Salam Bank’s credit or prepaid cards to conduct purchases of BD 1 or above, at any grocery store across the Kingdom of Bahrain. The campaign will start on the 1st of April, and end on the 30th of April, 2022.

In line with Al Salam Bank’s promise of nurturing its client relationships by providing enriching and rewarding experiences, the Bank’s cards are a quick and convenient means of payment for day-to-day transactions, and offer the added benefit of earning points through the Loyalty Rewards Program, which can then be redeemed for cashback, airline miles, travel reservations, and various other rewards. The Rewards program can easily be viewed directly through Al Salam Bank’s mobile application.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Mohammed Buhijji, Head of Retail Banking at Al Salam Bank, said, “We are pleased to announce our latest promotional campaign which is being released just in time for the holy month of Ramadan, presenting our valued clients with a rewarding experience and unique opportunity of being one of the 30 winners of daily cash prizes worth BD 100.”

Mr. Mohammed Buhijji added: “We invite all Al Salam Bank cardholders to seize the opportunity to enter the draw, and urge prospective clients to issue an Al Salam Bank card in order to benefit from its various advantages, as we continue to push forth on our mission to continually enhance our clients’ banking experience through convenience, personalization, and rewards.”

Al Salam Bank has allocated 30 cash prizes for its credit and prepaid card campaign for the holy month of Ramadan, where draws will be made on weekly basis, announcing one winner for each day of the entire holy month of Ramadan. Card users have greater chances of winning, as per the terms and conditions, by increasing the number of transactions made using Al Salam Bank’s cards.