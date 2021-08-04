Al Salam Bank Launches its Summer Campaign for its Credit and Prepaid Card Holders

Listen to this article now

Al Salam Bank announced the launch of its summer campaign for its credit and prepaid card holders, in which 40 winners each month with the highest number of transactions made locally or outside of Bahrain, in-store or online; will be chosen to win cashback of up to 300% on all their spends, alongside exclusive prizes of BD 100 for online spends. The summer campaign was kicked off on the 1st of August and ends as of September 30th 2021.

- Advertisement -

Customers can increase their chances of winning by making multiple purchases using the Gold, Platinum, Signature, Infinite credit cards, or prepaid cards in Bahraini Dinars, American Dollars, Euros, Pound Sterling or Turkish Lira. Additionally, customers can earn points as part of the Bank’s loyalty program and exchange it for a cash refund, airline mileage, flight tickets, and many more.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Mohammed Buhijji, Head of Retail Banking at Al Salam Bank, said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of our one-of-a-kind summer campaign in which we can reward our customers who have selected Al Salam Bank as their bank of choice. At Al Salam Bank, we actively seek to foster long-lasting relationships with our valued clients, and look forward to continue to meet all of their banking needs. As such, this unique campaign will give our clients a chance to win up to 300% cashback on purchases made using their credit or prepaid cards. Given our cards are globally accepted and highly secure, we provide our clients with the freedom, flexibility and peace of mind in conducting transactions safely both locally and internationally. We invite everyone to increase their card usage throughout this limited period to increase their chances of winning, and wish all of our clients the best of luck.”

Over the next two consecutive months, a total of 40 monthly winners will be chosen to win one of two prize categories; top spenders who conduct the highest number of transactions locally or internationally will get the chance to win up to 300% cashback on their total spends. As for customers with the highest number of online transactions, they will be eligible to win prizes of BD 100. For more information, please visit www.alsalambahrain.com, WhatsApp 17005500, or book an appointment virtually with Al Salam Bank through the Skiplino app.