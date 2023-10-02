Al Salam Bank Launches ‘Qaedat’ Women Leadership Program

- Advertisement -

Al Salam Bank announced the launch of ‘Qaedat,’ a one-of-a-kind learning and development program that focuses on empowering the Bank’s female employees. Participants will be taking part in bilingual workshops and training sessions focused on building their self-awareness, as well as their personal and professional development. The launch of the program is in line with the vision of the Supreme Council of Women to empower Bahraini women and support their active participation in various sectors, as well as reinforce the national strategy to advance Bahraini women in the community.

Over 3 months, more than 150 employees will have the opportunity to engage in a number of educational workshops, interactive events, panel discussions, and seminars designed by The Talent Hub consultants to support their career progression and professional aspirations. The program comes as part of Al Salam Bank’s efforts to elevate its clients’ services, develop its operational efficiency, and create a more inclusive work environment, with the aim of enriching its growth partnerships based on collaboration and teamwork.

On the occasion, Ms. Muna Al Balooshi, Head of Human Resources and Administration at Al Salam Bank, said: “The development of our employees has always been our top priority. We are confident that our investment in the growth of our female employees will not only support their personal and professional growth but will reflect positively on our brand identity.”

On his end. Mr. Mahmood Qannati, Head of Marketing and Communications, and ESG Officer at Al Salam Bank, said: “In line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and the Economic Vision 2030, the ‘Qaedat’ program falls under our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives that encompass education and women empowerment.”

- Advertisement -

Al Salam Bank is dedicated to elevating its organizational efficiency and competitiveness through ‘Qaedat,’ which seeks to establish strong leaders, support diversity and inclusion, empower women, and protect their rights. In addition to attracting, developing, and retaining Bahraini talent, the program will also enhance the Bank’s standing as the largest Islamic Bank in the Kingdom and the leading innovative financial institution with an outstanding record in high productivity.