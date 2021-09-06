Al Salam Bank Offers Training to its Employees on LinkedIn

Listen to this article now

In line with its commitment to invest in the professional development of its employees, Al Salam Bank recently offered training to its employees through the award-winning online training platform “LinkedIn Learning”.

Through this initiative, employees across all levels at the Bank have access to LinkedIn Learning, which features a digital library of over 6,000 courses covering a wide range of technical, business, software and creative topics.

“We remain committed to training our employees at Al Salam Bank as we continue to adapt to our new remote-work reality. Through these online courses, we strive to equip employees with the required tools and resources that will support their professional growth, as well as encourage them to adopt an innovative mindset as we work towards achieving the Bank’s vision,” commented Ms. Muna Al Balooshi, Head of Human Resources and Administration at Al Salam Bank.



As part of its unfaltering ethos, Al Salam Bank believes in promoting a collaborative work culture that encourages growth and enables the development of their employees, all while providing access to valuable educational resources. The LinkedIn Learning platform will empower both managers and employees with valuable learning opportunities and resources, enabling them to create strategic development plans as part of the existing performance appraisal process.