Friday, April 9, 2021
Al Salam Bank Hidd

Al Salam Bank Opens its Flagship Branch in Hidd

Al Salam Bank recently announced the opening of its new flagship branch in Hidd, Muharraq. The new branch will offer the Bank’s full range of Shari’a-compliant banking services to the area, further strengthening the Bank’s nation-wide network of 10 branches and 30 ATMs.

In line with the Bank’s ongoing digitization strategy, the new flagship branch features a dedicated Al Ruwad Business Center, and provides 24/7 banking services via its self-service online banking kiosk, instant bulk cash deposit machine (CDM) and Automated Teller Machines (ATM).

Right Mr. Rafik Nayed Group CEO Al Salam Bank Left Mr. AnwarMohammed Murad Deputy CEO Al Salam Bank

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rafik Nayed, Group CEO of Al Salam Bank, said, “It is currently a challenging period for the banking industry at large, but thanks to our ongoing strategy, we already had the requisite groundwork and contingencies in place which allowed us to better navigate the disruptive impact of the pandemic. We have successfully been able to maintain strong operations at the Bank, which allows us to continue to enhance our national network and improve our products and services, all the while making them more accessible to all.”

Mr. Anwar Murad, the Deputy CEO of Business at Al Salam Bank, added, “We are delighted now to be able to accommodate further the banking needs of the people in the area. We want to make accessing our full range of Shari’a-compliant products and services easier and more convenient for all. As we continue to optimize our physical network of branches across the Kingdom, we are also continuously enhancing our digital offering, having recently launched our virtual branch, WhatsApp Banking and our flagship mobile banking app. Whether you are accessing our services from your smartphone at home, or just stepping outside to your nearest branch, our aim is always to be available for our customers, whatever they need, whenever they need it.”

For more information on Al Salam Bank’s range of Shari’a-compliant products and services, please visit the Bank’s website below: www.alsalambahrain.com

