Al Salam Bank Partners with Era Real Estate

- Advertisement -

Al Salam Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Era Real Estate to provide exclusive financing offers to beneficiaries of the Tas’heel and Mazaya schemes interested in purchasing a housing unit from Khudur Homes in Diyar Al Muharraq.

Under the agreement, Al Salam Bank will offer seamless financing solutions at competitive rates with no administrative costs and no down payments, in addition to a quick approval process coupled with free property insurance. Buyers interested in purchasing a housing unit from Khudur Homes will also enjoy a personalized design that meets the various needs of Bahraini families.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Anwar Murad, Deputy CEO – Banking at Al Salam Bank, said: “We are pleased to be collaborating with Era Real Estate, one of the leading real estate development companies in the Kingdom, as part of their Khudur Homes project. We look forward to providing our clients with facilitated access to their dream homes.”

The housing units under Khudur Homes – located next to Marassi Al Bahrain in Diyar Al Muharraq – have been designed according to the highest quality standards, with 107 residential units available on a freehold basis at prices starting from BD 120,000, ranging from 200 to 350 sqm while the construction area spans 330 sqm.