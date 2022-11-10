Al Salam Bank Partners with ‘The Bahrain Life’ to Enable Clients to Save More Through Exclusive Offers

- Advertisement -

Al Salam Bank announced its partnership with ‘The Bahrain Life’ to offer special discounts on 300 stores including more than 10,000 products and services across different categories including: restaurants, medical clinics, entertainment centers, cafes, gift shops, sports centers, shops, hotels and spas, and many more.

The agreement was recently signed by Mr. Mr. Mohammed Buhijji, Head of Retail Banking at Al Salam Bank and Mr. Ali Sabkar, Chief Executive Officer of ‘The Bahrain Life’. Exclusively catered to the Bank’s debit, credit and prepaid cardholders, in addition to newly onboarded clients that apply directly through Al Salam Bank’s mobile banking app, the platform will offer discounts ranging between 10% to 100%.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Mohammed Buhijji, Head of Retail Banking at Al Salam Bank, said, “Al Salam Bank strives to meet the needs of its clients while exceeding their expectations. As such, we have partnered with ‘The Bahrain Life’, through which we can provide the ultimate savings, delivered via a digital platform that is incredibly easy to access and navigate. We look forward to expanding our

partnerships in the future.”

On his end, Mr. Ali Sabkar, Chief Executive Officer of The Special Life W.L.L., said, “We are pleased to be partnering exclusively with Al Salam Bank to offer exclusive discounts to the Bank’s clients. Our collaboration comes as a part of our objectives to elevate e-commerce in the Kingdom as well as attract partners, retailers, and international companies. We are working towards improving the performance of e-commerce platforms, and to better cater to the online consumer behavior of today’s day-and-age, thereby boosting tourism in Bahrain.”



In the era of innovative technology and advanced digitization, ‘The Bahrain Life’ puts forward a new vision of transforming businesses in order to digitally cater to the demands of modern-day clients, thereby contributing to the Kingdom’s National E-Commerce Strategy. Through its sustainable e-commerce platform, ‘The Bahrain Life’ seeks to introduce an innovative business management system within the Kingdom, while focusing on the following pillars: tourism and online tourism, e-commerce businesses (B2C) and empowering start-ups and entrepreneurs’ online businesses.