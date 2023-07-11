Al Salam Bank planted and distributed over 20,000 trees throughout Bahrain

- Advertisement -

Al Salam Bank has successfully concluded its ‘Inspired to Grow’ initiative, which involved planting more than 7,000 trees across Bahrain and distributing plants to more than 13,000 people in the Kingdom.

The initiative aimed to make Bahrain greener by encouraging community involvement in a tree-planting drive to help double the number of trees throughout the Kingdom. Launched in November 2022, the campaign celebrated the Bank’s journey of growth and development and emphasized the importance of Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG).

Mr. Mahmood Qannati, Head of Marketing and Communications at Al Salam Bank, said: “We are pleased with the success of our ‘Inspired to Grow’ initiative, which contributed to Bahrain’s 2060 net zero goals and actively engaged the community in creating a greener Bahrain. This is one of several initiatives we have launched to directly support the Kingdom’s Economic Vision 2030 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). ‘Inspired to Grow’ falls under our dedicated social responsibility platform, Al Salam Helping Hands, which integrates ESG practices into our daily operations.”

Mr. Qannati added: “As Bahrain’s largest Islamic bank, our commitment to society drives our continued and sustainable growth, enabling us to make a positive impact on communities in the future.”

The ‘Inspired to Grow’ initiative followed Al Salam Bank’s successful completion of a US$2.2 billion transaction with Ithmaar Holding to acquire Ithmaar Bank’s consumer banking business and a selection of other assets which cemented Al Salam Bank’s position as the Kingdom’s largest Islamic Bank. The transition of Ithmaar Bank’s consumer banking business to Al Salam Bank was completed at the end of 2022, resulting in an enhanced banking experience for retail clients, who now benefit from a combined workforce and an expanded network of branches and ATMs.