Al Salam Bank Receives PCI DSS 4.0 Certification

Al Salam Bank has received the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Version 4.0 Certification, the approved global standard for protecting the security of payment card data. The accreditation underscores the Bank’s commitment to providing its clients with a safe and reliable banking experience. The achievement also recognizes the Bank’s adherence to PCI DSS standards and implementation of the latest technologies designed to enhance clients’ security data, in addition to its continuous efforts to guarantee safe payment card use.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Anwar Murad, Deputy CEO of Banking at Al Salam Bank, said: “We are pleased to have received this global accreditation which reflects our advanced technology in protecting client information. This achievement also stands testament to our success in transferring credit and debit card data safely through our rigorous control policies and procedures. We are confident that this certification will enhance our relationship with our cardholders by ensuring privacy across all financial transactions. As such, we would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to our employees for their resilient efforts which have enabled us to achieve this coveted accreditation.”

On his end, Mr. Abdulkarim Turki, Chief Operating Officer at Al Salam Bank, said: “Protecting our clients’ data remains a top priority at the Bank, ensuring they continue to have a safe and secure banking experience. This global achievement embodies our commitment to ensuring the confidentiality of their private information and financial transactions. This has enabled us to adopt the latest technologies to enhance the security of our client data and protect their card transactions, as well as limit cyber risks.”

The PCI DSS Version 4.0 Certification includes a range of updated standards such as: developing guidelines on security controls, promoting compliance activities, and improving payment verification methods and procedures. In addition to mainly focusing on cybersecurity activities, updating password requirements and developing more rigorous procedures and tests. This aims to provide a more comprehensive framework for the security of payment card data