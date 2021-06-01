Al Salam Bank Sponsors Library at New BIBF Campus

Al Salam Bank announces its sponsorship of the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance’s (BIBF) library at their new Campus in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The new library will be called “Al Salam Bank Library”, and is set to open its doors upon the opening of the new campus.

- Advertisement -

Commenting on the soon to open library, Al Salam Bank Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Rafik Nayed, said “We are pleased to further build on our strategic relationship with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance as partners on various initiatives, the latest of which is the Al Salam Library at the new campus. This comes in line with our commitment to support the education sector through the provision of academic resources for students, ultimately strengthening education in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Director at the BIBF said, “We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Al Salam Bank for their ongoing support and generosity in the sponsorship of our new library. Through this initiative, students will have access to the best educational resources and tools, contributing to the overall enhancement of the education sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain.” The new library is set to be a knowledge-rich hall with thousands of resources including books, catalogues, and periodicals; covering multiple disciplines such as accounting, banking, Islamic finance, economics, IT, and marketing to name a few. The library will also house computer workstations for digital research, outlining it as a one stop shop for all student needs.