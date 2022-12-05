Al Salam Bank Sponsors the Renovation of Al Salam Learning Center at the UoB

- Advertisement -

Al Salam Bank recently sponsored the renovation of Al Salam Learning Center at the University of Bahrain’s College of Business Administration, which will be equipped with the latest smart board technology. The sponsorship is an extension of the Bank’s commitment to supporting key educational initiatives to enhance the financial and social wellbeing of its community as part of its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) framework.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Eihab Ahmed, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Corporate Affairs at Al Salam Bank, said, “We are pleased to sponsor the renovation of Al Salam Learning Center at the College of Business Administration of the University of Bahrain. Empowered with the latest smart board technology to effectively guide students’ educational journey, the learning center seeks to better position academic excellence, thereby encouraging students to stay ahead of the curve. We look forward to launching curated initiatives and future collaborations in the future, which contribute to the growth and development of our community.”

At the opening ceremony of the renovated learning center by Al Salam Bank, the President of the University of Bahrain, Dr. Jawaher bint Shaheen Al-Mudhahka, expressed her thanks and appreciation to “Al Salam Bank” for preparing the center, and welcomed the attendees, noting that their presence shows their keen interest and confirms their trust in the role and special importance that the University of Bahrain and the College of Business Administration play in providing high-quality graduates to serve the institutions of the financial and banking sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Dr. Al-Mudhahka, added that this opening ceremony presents a new opportunity for the university to extend its collaboration with Al Salam Bank, a leading institution in Bahrain. Al Salam Learning Center is undoubtedly one of the largest study centers in the College of Business Administration building. The redesigned learning center has been equipped with the latest technology to ensure modern standards and provide university students with excellent learning environment. It is also equipped to hold meetings, conferences, and other social and educational events.

Stemming from the Bank’s Guiding Principle, this initiative supports Al Salam Bank’s unwavering commitment to embedding purposeful ESG practices into its operations. The initiative also falls in line with the following United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals: (4) Quality Education, (5) Gender Equality, (8) Decent Work and Economic Growth, and (17) Partnerships for the Goals.