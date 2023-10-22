Al Salam Bank Successfully Concludes AI Bootcamp

- Advertisement -

Al Salam Bank announced the successful conclusion of its “Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp” held in partnership with Bahrain Polytechnic on Saturday, 14 October 2023, where the participants presented their AI brand campaigns during the event hosted at the Bank’s headquarters.

The participants presented their work to a panel of judges following the campaign development period, which ran from 8:30 am to 3 pm. Ten participants were selected as the finalists for presenting the best campaigns in line with the bootcamp’s criteria. The top ten winners that were awarded cash prizes included: Fatema AlKooheji, Saleel Jaffar, Yaseen Alaradi, Ebrahim Aljaser, Elias Ismaeel, Manar Alsalman, Fatema Dahneem, Sarah Alawadhi, Zainab Sadiq, and Mohammed Alsalatna.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Mahmood Qannati, Head of Marketing & Communications, and ESG Officer at Al Salam Bank, said: “I would like to congratulate all the winners of the AI Bootcamp and welcome the top five winners into the Bank, wishing them great success in their careers. I would also like to commend all the participants for their innovative and creative presentations. Lastly, I would like to express my appreciation for our valued partnership with Polytechnic Bahrain and my gratitude to the panel of judges, as we look forward to organizing similar activities in the future.”

On her end, Ms. Muna Al Balooshi, Head of Human Resources and Administration at Al Salam Bank, said: “We are pleased to have witnessed the bootcamp’s success, through which we were able to unearth creative talents in AI applications. The top five winners’ inclusion into the Bank is a direct investment in their talents and abilities, as well as the development of our Marketing and Communications department. We believe that investing in young talent is an investment in the future and that young talent are the true wealth of our nation.”

- Advertisement -

In light of the global qualitative shift in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Al Salam Bank has endeavored to launch this initiative which reflects its belief in AI as a helpful tool to facilitate increased efficiency, productivity and speed, especially in the field of financial technology. Onboarding the talented graduates in Al Salam Bank will help grow and develop young Bahraini talents to become future leaders who will play a vital role in the advancement and development of the national economy.