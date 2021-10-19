Al Salam Bank Unveils a Refreshed Logo

Listen to this article now

Al Salam Bank recently unveiled a refreshed logo, in line with its new human-centered Brand DNA, which prides itself on an ethos of forming deep relationships with clients by curating tailored and personal financial solutions. The Bank took a bold step by engaging the public for the design process wherein starting from inception, the logo was a result of a collective local effort and created by a Bahraini graphic designer, Masooma Dhaif, who was selected as the finalist as part of a design challenge launched on Al Salam Bank’s Social Media in February earlier this year, which called upon artists, creatives, and professional designers across the Kingdom to take part in developing a new logo for the Bank.

The refreshed logo is a reflection of the Bank’s strong market presence and promise of nurturing relationships by creating enriching and transformative client experiences, in keeping with the Bank’s journey of embodying its newly formed Brand DNA. The DNA comprises revived Brand Values that support the Bank’s collaborative work culture and vision, as well as the following Guiding Principles; We Enchant our Clients, We Inspire Our People, We are Digitally Native, We Do the Right Thing, and finally, We Act with Empathy.

An art piece featuring the refreshed logo, was unraveled on the face of Al Salam Bank’s new headquarters on October 19. The art piece was curated as a result of month-long community-led art activations as part of the Bank’s newly launched Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) platform, Al Salam Helping Hands, which seeks to support the social and financial wellbeing of the local community. Launched in partnership with the artist Abbas Al-Mosawi, who conceptualized the art piece to celebrate the Bank’s human-centered values, and incorporate the inspiration behind the logo creation. The first art activation started with the Bank’s employees at the Bank’s internal Brand DNA Launch event. Art pop-ups were then extended to the community at large, across key Al Salam branches, followed by the Avenues Mall and City Center. For every participation, the Bank donated BD1 to the Royal Humanitarian Foundation.

LEFT Rafik Nayed Group CEO, Al Salam Bank RIGHT Mahmood Qannati Head of Marketing & Communications, Al Salam Bank

Commenting on the occasion, Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Salam Bank, Rafik Nayed, revealed, “Ultimately, our logo encapsulates a new era for the Bank underlined by our brand promise which revolves around nurturing relationships by enriching experiences. It was inspired by our connections with our people, with our clients, and with the community. For this reason, with the help of the talented local Bahraini artist, Abbas Al-Mosawi, we wanted to involve the public as part of this journey, all while giving back to the community. The final piece includes the contributions of our very own employees at the Bank, of our clients and of the Bahraini community at large – which all went towards a good cause.”

Mahmood Qannati, Head of Marketing and Communications at Al Salam Bank, added, “Our logo is a representation of who we are at Al Salam Bank: elegant, timeless and innovative. The outer edges of our former logo were maintained to represent our commitment to preserving the heritage and Islamic values of the Bank, all while illustrating the refined service that we provide to our valued clients. It is a reinforcement of our co-existence with the community, and our desire at Al Salam Bank to bring positive change from the inside out.”