Al Salam Bank Unveils New Branch at Headquarters

Listen to this article now

Al Salam Bank inaugurated its newest branch at its headquarters, located in the Sanabis area, in the presence of Mr. Khalid Hamad Al Hamad, Executive Director of Banking Supervision at the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), Mr. Fahad Yateem, Director of Islamic Financial Institutions Supervision Directorate at CBB, alongside the Bank’s board members and executive management, on Thursday 9 December 2021. This step comes as part of the Bank’s effort to expand its network, consisting of 9 branches and 26 ATMs, in the Kingdom.

- Advertisement -

The new branch will offer an integrated banking experience, giving customers access to its full range of Shari’a compliant products and services around the clock, and every day of the week.

Commenting on the opening of the new branch, Al Salam Bank Group Chief Executive Officer, Rafik Nayed, said “The Bank has maintained robust operations, enabling us to expand our local network, making our products and services even more accessible to everyone. It is our pleasure to serve our valued clients with a full range of Shari’a compliant products and services to meet their banking needs.”

On this occasion, Al Salam Bank Deputy Chief Executive Officer – Banking, Anwar Murad, commented “In addition to our efforts to strengthen our network of branches across the Kingdom, we are committed to enhancing our digital offerings, having recently launched our virtual branch, our flagship mobile banking application, as well as introduced WhatsApp Banking, enabling clients to make transactions and inquiries instantly. We continue to push forth in an effort to exceed customer expectations, ensuring we are always available to serve them at our branches or via mobile phone.”

The reinvigorated Al Salam Bank brand DNA includes new values that support a culture of collaboration, and is steered by a newly designed set of guiding principles, namely; We Enchant our Clients, We Inspire Our People, We are Digitally Native, We Do the Right Thing, and We Act with Empathy.