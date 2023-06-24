- Advertisement -

In line with its commitment towards the community, Team “Jood,” the volunteering team at Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), in collaboration with Al Sanabel Orphan Care Society, launched an initiative to shop for Eid clothes for more than 30 children from Al Sanabel Orphan Care Society, ages 7 to 12, on the 19th of June, at one of the largest shopping malls in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Yaser Alsharifi, Chief Executive Officer of BisB, said: “We are honored to be represented by Team “Jood” in our continuous endeavor to launch initiatives that support various segments of our community. We are keen on strengthening our relations and partnerships with several entities in the Kingdom to achieve this goal. We also hope our initiative with Al Sanabel Orphan Care Society will bring Eid joy to the orphaned children.”

On his end, Rev. Sh. Adnan Abdullah Al Qattan, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Al Sanabel Orphan Care Society, said: “We would like to extend our appreciation and gratitude to BisB for their kind initiative, bringing joy and happiness to the hearts of the orphaned children. We deeply value the initiative as it embodies the best form of social solidarity and is in line with the concept of community partnership which ensures synergies between institutions in the community to provide and deliver support to those in need.”