Al Sanabel Orphan Care Society receives Ramadan Treat from SSP Bahrain

In line with its ongoing commitment in supporting the local community, SSP Bahrain partnered with Al Sanabel Orphan Care Society to celebrate Ramadan in efforts to bring joy to the children. Adhering to all the COVID protocols, SSP Bahrain team visited Al Sanabel Orphan Care Society on 27th April 2021 and distributed 15 boxes of Burger King’s Breaded Chicken Fillet along with their instruction flyer on how to safely cook the products. With an effort to make a positive impact, this latest initiative from SSP Bahrain was organized to help keep the wider community connected and play an active role in spreading positivity of the festive season even during the time of COVID-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -

The donation was presented by Mr. Anand Kurupath, HR Manager SSP Bahrain to by Mr. Yusuf Abdulla A Qqab, Head of Public Relations & Charitable Resources Section, Al Sanabel Orphan Care. Al Sanabel Orphans Care Society is the first society in the Kingdom that fully funds orphans since its establishment in 1999, and provides support to the orphans from educational, social and medical perspectives. Today, they support about 400 families with more than 800 orphaned boys and girls registered with the society.