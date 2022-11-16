‘Al Tajir’ App, everything a Business Owner needs, in a Single App!

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce and Information & eGoverment Authority in cooperation with several other stakeholder partners have launched Al Tajir’ App, the first comprehensive platform for business owners in the Kingdom of Bahrain & in the region via bahrain.bh/appsbringing together a variety of governmental services to support CR owners and investors.



The app enables users to easily navigate and complete all relevant transactions and proceedings in a single window. User can easily access the application using their eKey account and leveraging the quick unified payment system through which users can pay for all his/ her business-related services in one single transaction.

‘Al Tajir’ App offers several services for users such as Commercial Registration services and management, employees Insurance Contributions with SIO, monthly Invoices Payments at LMRA, Electricity and Water Bill Payments, information on Tendering Services and Enterprises Support by Tamkeen.

If you’re looking for more information about ‘Al Tajir’ App, iGA invites you to download it now through the eGovermenet App Store bahrain.bh/apps



For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul) available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh/Tawasul , download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store, bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.