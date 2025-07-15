Alba Appoints Sohaila Rahman as Chief Legal and Governance Officer

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world’s largest smelter on one site, announced the appointment of Sohaila Rahman as its new Chief Legal and Governance Officer effective 20 July 2025.

Sohaila Rahman is a UK-qualified lawyer with over twenty years of experience. Her professional background includes significant roles in private practice and in-house legal departments across the UK, UAE, and Bahrain. She has advised financial institutions, real estate developers, and multinational companies on a wide range of legal matters, including M&A transactions, corporate governance, and real estate development. Sohaila has held senior positions at Al Tamimi & Company, The Bahrain Petroleum Company, Eagle Hills Diyar Company, KBH Kaanuun, Baker & McKenzie, Clifford Chance LLP, and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

“We are delighted to welcome Sohaila to the Alba family,” said Khalid Al Rumaihi, Chairman of Alba’s Board of Directors. “Her deep understanding of the legal frameworks and strong advisory capabilities in diverse sectors will strengthen Alba’s legal and governance functions, ensuring Alba’s continued commitment to best practices.”

Ali Al Baqali, Alba’s Chief Executive Officer, added, “Sohaila’s appointment is a testament to Alba’s commitment to attracting top-tier talent to our C-suite. Her leadership will bring invaluable perspectives, strengthening our collective ability to achieve our strategic objectives and drive Alba forward.”

Expressing her enthusiasm for the new role, Sohaila Rahman stated: “I am honoured to join the Alba Executive team and contribute to the Company’s ongoing success. I look forward to leveraging my legal and governance expertise to support Alba’s ambitious vision and further strengthen its position as a global industry leader.”

Sohaila Rahman holds a 2:1 LLB Law degree from the University of Reading, UK, and completed her Legal Practice Course at the Oxford Institute of Legal Practice. She is an exclusive contributor to LexisNexis Middle East on Employment Law in Bahrain and was a winner of the Author Award in 2019