Alba Employees Graduate from Bahrain Polytechnic

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)’s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali congratulated the first batch of the Company’s employees who graduated from a Top-Up Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering programme held in cooperation with Bahrain Polytechnic, a leading institution of applied higher education in Bahrain.

Alba employees were among the graduates honoured at the ceremony held under the patronage of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on 19 November 2024 at the Bahrain National Theatre. The event was attended by HE Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the Deputy Prime Minister, and HE Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma, the Minister of Education and Chairman of the Bahrain Polytechnic’s Board of Trustees.

24 national employees from Alba have successfully completed this part-time programme that enables diploma holders (or equivalent qualifications) to upgrade to a Bachelor’s degree in two years, enhancing their knowledge and skillset in line with Alba’s ongoing principle of nurturing talents from within the Company.