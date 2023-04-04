Alba Enhances Industry 4.0 Transformation with Power Station Monitoring System

- Advertisement -

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world’s largest Aluminium smelter ex-China, has achieved another milestone in its Industry 4.0 Transformational Journey, with the inauguration of the Online Performance System for its Power Stations. The Online Monitoring System will provide a plant performance digital dashboard and measure plant degradation by using digital Industry 4.0 and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance Alba’s asset reliability.

The CEO Ali Al Baqali attended the inauguration ceremony in the presence of Chief Power Officer Amin Sultan and other senior officials in the Power Station department.

Speaking on this occasion, Alba’s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali said:

“The first step in our journey towards digital transformation is changing the way we think and do our business.

By integrating Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in our Power Assets, we will have better control of our Power Operations, leverage instant real data to boost our productivity and optimize our Power Plants’ performance.”

The Online Performance Monitoring System will allow Alba’s Power Stations to easily view the real-time as well as the historical health and condition of equipment, create high-level reports, diagnose an equipment issue, automate routine calculations in addition to display trend and diagnose plant performance.