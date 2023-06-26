Alba is the first Company in the Kingdom to utilize solar-electric-powered industrial carriers

- Advertisement -

Following the launch of its ESG Roadmap in April 2022, Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), is accelerating its actions towards carbon neutrality with the commissioning of three solar charging stations that will cater to Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Solar-Electric powered industrial Personnel Carriers (PCs) being driven within the smelter’s premises.

Alba’s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali was joined by Chief Power Officer Amin Sultan and other senior officials in a ceremony, held on 22 June 2023, to inaugurate these new stations, located at the car park areas of Power Stations 3, 4, and 5 Control and Service Buildings.

The three solar charging stations would contribute to an estimated combined savings of around 110,000 KWhr per year corresponding to a reduction of 42 tonnes of CO2 emissions. Moreover, each station is equipped with a battery storage system that would allow charging during the evening period, along with the facility to push any excess energy to Alba’s power grid, thus maximising the benefits from the clean energy generated.

Further, Alba also procured three new Solar-Electric powered industrial PCs that will be used in different operational departments. With these new PCs, Alba will sustain a daily fuel saving of 9.9 liters/each PC as well as achieve an annual reduction (for all three PCs) of around 25 tonnes of CO2.

- Advertisement -

Commenting on this occasion, Alba’s CEO Ali Al Baqali stated:

“The transition to carbon neutrality is not only a moral imperative but also a prime objective of Alba’s ESG Roadmap in line with the Kingdom’s Net Zero Emissions by 2060.

We are proud to be leading the way in the Kingdom with being the first Company to use Solar-Electric powered industrial Personnel Carriers to promote sustainable development on all fronts.”