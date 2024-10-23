Alba Graduates First Engineering Cohort

- Advertisement -

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) congratulated 24 of its employees for successfully completing their Top-Up BEng Mechanical Engineering programme from the University of Huddersfield (UK) in a ceremony that was held on 17 October 2024 at the Oasis Hall.

The Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali and the Executive Management team were present at the ceremony, along with top officials from Huddersfield University – Dr. Leigh Fleming, Acting Head of the Department of Engineering, Dr. Mosttafa Alghadhi, Project Manager, Research, Innovation and Knowledge Exchange (RIKE), in addition to Dr. Frankie Jackson and Dr. Oussama Graja from the University’s Department of Engineering.

In his address, Alba’s CEO Ali Al Baqali highlighted Alba’s commitment to employee development and stated:

“Alba believes that education is paramount to building a productive workforce. The Top-Up Programme is one of our many approaches towards unlocking the potential of our national employees through targeted career development that is enabled by academic bridging. These employees will in turn shape Alba’s future growth.

We look forward to further collaboration with Huddersfield University to advance our efforts in human capital investment and meet our ESG Goals – Employee Welfare and Collaboration & Partnerships.”

Launched in October last year, this one-year programme had employees from various operational departments complete various modules, which included lectures, tutorials, workshops, and private study sessions held at Alba’s Training facilities.

It is noteworthy that as of 2023-end, 69 Alba employees were actively enrolled in part-time top-up BEng and BSc programmes organised in cooperation with prestigious local and international universities, all in support of their career development.