Alba holds Ramadan ‘Ghabga’ for its employees

- Advertisement -

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) organised a Ramadan ‘Ghabga‘ for its employees on 06 April 2023 at the Gulf Hotel Ramadan Tent.

- Advertisement -

1 of 5

Held under the patronage of Alba’s Chairman of the Board of Directors Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa, the Ghabga was attended by several members of the current and former Company’s Boards of Directors, CEO Ali Al Baqali, Executives and Management Teams, Labour Unions’ representatives and many employees from the Company’s departments.

This event provided a platform for all attendees to connect and exchange good wishes on the occasion of the Holy Month’s traditions and spirit.