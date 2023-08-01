Alba inaugurates its Mangrove Nursery

- Advertisement -

As part of Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)’s strategic initiatives under its Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Roadmap, Alba’s Chief Executive Officer, Ali Al Baqali, inaugurated Alba’s Mangrove Nursery on 26 July 2023 to mark the occasion of ‘International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem’.

Located at Alba’s HRH Princess Sabeeka Oasis, the Mangrove Nursery was set-up for cultivation in February 2023. It is spread over an area of 800 m2 and currently includes 12,000 mangrove shrubs then will be further expanded to accommodate 20,000 mangrove shrubs. Alba will collaborate with Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Environment to become a primary source of mangrove shrubs for the various mangrove natural reserves in Bahrain.

On this occasion, Alba’s Chief Executive Officer, Ali Al Baqali, said:

“The Mangrove Nursery is one of Alba’s key initiatives to address climate change in line with Bahrain’s objectives to quadruple the number of mangroves by 2035 under the directives of HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

By nursing mangroves, we want to raise awareness about this important ecosystem in environment conservation.”

Alba’s Mangrove Nursery Project complements the Company’s financial support, back in July 2022, towards the efforts of the National Initiative for Agricultural Development for the development of Ras Sanad Mangrove Nursery Project.