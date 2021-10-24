Alba launches its second ESG Campaign ‘Shaping Our Future’

Listen to this article now

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), one of the world’s leading smelters in Sustainable Development, today launched its second plant-wide Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) Awareness Campaign “Shaping Our Future”.

- Advertisement -

Alba’s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali kick-started this Campaign with a virtual keynote that highlighted the Company’s progress and adaptability in respect to ESG as well as the integration of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 Objectives and UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into Alba’s 5-year strategy.

Speaking on this occasion, CEO Ali Al Baqali said:

“To anchor sustainability at the heart of Alba, we have linked ESG in every aspect of our operations; this was also underlined in our Mission on how to remain competitive while charting a path to greater economic and social well-being. This Campaign is a progression of our first campaign ‘Achieving the Balance’ which was held in June 2021 through which we aim to address various topics to be the ESG change we want to see in the world.”

Concluding on 04 November 2021, the Campaign will feature more than 20 informative sessions by employees from across the plant, delivered via a hybrid approach – virtual and in person – and touch upon numerous ESG topics, including Carbon Footprint, Cyber Security, Industry 4.0, Safety as a Social Responsibility, and Water Management among many others.

Correspondingly, as part of this Campaign, Alba extended its green initiatives beyond its premises to plant more trees on the main roads around the smelter, thus joining the National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD) “Forever Green” Campaign being held under the patronage of HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al-Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King and President of NIAD Consultative Council.

To-date, the Company is on course with its ‘Safety Excellence’ journey by topping more than 17.5 million safe working-hours.