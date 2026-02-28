Alba launches women-led Ramadan Safety Campaign

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)’s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali inaugurated the Company’s Ramadan Safety Campaign, themed ‘Five Star Safety, One Spirit of Ramadan’, on 24 February 2026 at the Oasis Hall in the presence of Executives, Managers and employees from across the plant.

Running throughout the Holy Month, the campaign focuses on themes that promote overall wellbeing and encourage positive daily habits, mindful behaviour, and a balanced approach to work and life during Ramadan.

The campaign features a variety of activities, including in-person lectures and webinars, delivered by internal and external speakers, covering key safety, health, nutrition, and food waste topics. It also includes Management visits to operational areas to further strengthen employee engagement across different shifts and promote safe and responsible practices throughout the Holy Month both at work and beyond.

This year’s campaign is led entirely by Alba’s women, highlighting their important role in championing and strengthening the Company’s safety culture.