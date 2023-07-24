Alba partnered with Atyaf eSolutions to incorporate Virtual Reality into their training courses

- Advertisement -

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), one of the world’s largest aluminium smelters, has partnered with Atyaf eSolutions Co. W.L.L, to implement Virtual Reality (VR) technology in five different areas for its in-house training courses.

A signing ceremony was held between Alba’s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali and the Chairman of Atyaf eSolutions Ubaydli Y Ubaydli on 12 July 2023 at Alba premises to mark the implementation of the pilot project on VR training for ‘Potline Emergencies’. The VR training on ‘Potline Emergencies’ will provide Alba employees with a safe and realistic platform to learn about Potlines and procedures that should be followed when operating a potline as well as actions that should be taken in emergency cases such as tap out, open circuit, prolonged power outage, failure of alumina supply & failure of compressed air supply.

Commenting on this occasion, Alba’s CEO Ali Al Baqali stated:

“Virtual Reality is a medium — a means by which our employees can learn in a safe and immersive environment without the risk of injury — and this is when seeing evolves to believing.

Alba is well-known as one of the leading technology-driven enterprises in Bahrain that has embraced the latest digital technologies as part of its Industry 4.0 Transformational Journey. We are pleased to partner with Atyaf eSolutions who are widely experienced in AR and VR technology implementation in the Region and accelerate our objectives when it comes to sustainability.”

As part of the agreement, following the successful implementation and evaluation of the ‘Potline Emergencies’ training, Alba will go ahead with the remaining VR training projects with Atyaf Solutions.