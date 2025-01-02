Alba Partners with Comvision to Transform Inventory Management

- Advertisement -

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world’s largest aluminium smelter on one site, has recently announced a strategic partnership with Comvision (India) Private Limited. This collaboration aims to enhance Alba’s inventory management and tracking systems through the implementation of cutting-edge technology.

Alba’s CEO Ali Al Baqali and Comvision’s MD and CEO Harjinder Kaur Talwar signed the supply and services agreement, under which Comvision will develop an innovative RFID-based inventory management system tailored to Alba’s specific needs. This system will provide real-time visibility and tracking of inventory across all shipping yards including different sites in Bahrain, optimising operations and reducing costs. Moreover, Alba and Comvision have entered into a Joint Development and Marketing Agreement to further enhance the inventory management solution. The jointly developed product labelled ‘Albavision’ will be marketed and licensed by Comvision, with Alba receiving a share of the revenue from these sales. Held on Sunday 08 December 2024, the signing ceremony was attended by Alba’s Executive Management Team and Comvision’s Project Manager, Kabir Talwar, and Founder & CEO of the Bahrain Businesswomen’s Society, Ahlam Janahi.

Ali Al Baqali, CEO of Alba, commented, “As we continue to drive digital transformation, we are excited to partner with Comvision to implement a state-of-the-art inventory management system. This solution will not only streamline our operations but also provide valuable insights to optimise our supply chain. We also look forward to collaborating with Comvision to develop ‘Albavision’, the first of its kind tracking software, and offer innovative solutions to our customers.”

Harjinder Kaur Talwar, MD & CEO of Comvision India, added, “Albavision will be an innovative inventory tracking solution. Through its unique R&D capabilities, Comvision will develop a first-of-its-kind inventory tracking software, facilitating process automation and enabling real-time visibility and monitoring of inventory movement across various stages of production.”

Comvision (India) Private Limited, a leading provider of e-governance and intelligent transportation solutions, brings over three decades of experience to this partnership.