38 C
Manama
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
HomeIn focusInside BahrainAlba Receives ASI Chain of Custody Standard Certification for Responsible Production

Alba Receives ASI Chain of Custody Standard Certification for Responsible Production

Last Updated:
- Advertisement -

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world’s largest Aluminium smelter ex-China, has become the first entity in the Middle East to achieve Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI)’s updated Chain of Custody (CoC) Standard V2 Certification, covering the Smelter site and Calciner & Marine plant.

The ASI CoC Standard complements the ASI Performance Standard and is voluntary for ASI members. The CoC Standard includes requirements for establishing a chain of custody for ASI certified aluminium. This allows further production and processing to be controlled throughout the value chain.

Commenting on this occasion, Alba’s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali said: “Sustainable development is not a destination, but rather a journey that is supported by the six strategic priorities under the Company’s ESG Roadmap.

Achieving ASI’s Chain of Custody certification underlines our commitment to go beyond Corporate Social Responsibility and transform the way we conduct our business through responsible sourcing and sustainable production.”

- Advertisement -

In February 2019, Alba joined ASI as a Production and Transformation member and received the ASI Performance Standard Certification in 2020.

- Advertisement -

Check out our other news

Most View

Latest News

Check out other tags:

   New sensing and control capabilities‘grey-market’ import. Similar training is planned for Customs officials in Al Ain. “The key to success is partnership‘Islamiyat’‘Lamea’ programme’ and you can watch the show on Disney Junior

© GO ALIVE MEDIA