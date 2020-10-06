Friday, October 9, 2020
Alba Award

Alba receives two major awards from Middle East Investor Relations Association

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world’s largest aluminium smelter ex-China, has been honoured with two prestigious awards — Leading Corporate for Investor Relations in Bahrain and Best Investor Relations Professional – Bahrain — at the 2020 Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) Annual Conference and Awards Ceremony that was held virtually on 22-23 September 2020.

The MEIRA Annual Conference and Awards is the largest Investor Relations (IR) event in MENA, which recognises the efforts of regionally listed companies and IR professionals for their critical role in shaping theIR landscape.

It is also a platform for locally listed firms, international corporates, investors, research analysts, advisors, and Regulatory bodies to share best practices and discuss the market challenges.

Commenting on this occasion, Alba’s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali said:

“We never know what kind of market set-up will have for us, but we have this one opportunity to make a first impression – with investors and financial community.

We are pleased that our Alba IR discipline and our commitment to stakeholders have been again recognised at the 2020 MEIRA Annual Conference and Awards.

I also take this opportunity to congratulate Alba’s Director of IR, Insurance and Corporate Secretary – Eline Hilal and the IR team for their savviness to advance the IR role of Alba in the region and deliver shareholder value.”

